Inactive List For Cleveland Browns And Green Bay Packers

A look at the players who won’t suit up for the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with a ton of COVID-19 issues lately, combined with a rash of injuries. Both will have a part in who is available for Cleveland today, when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Luckily for Cleveland they are getting a ton of guys back from the COVID-19 list, including their quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is among a number of Cleveland players that are returning for this Christmas Day matchup.

Browns are still going to have some players out due to injury. John Johnson III is missing his first game as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The safety has a hamstring issue that is going to keep him out of the Packers matchup.

Packers are going to be down a very good lineman that has proven to be one of the better tackles in the league.

Cleveland Browns:

QB Nick Mullens

QB Kyle Lauletta

S John Johnson III

LB Willie Harvey Jr.

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley



Green Bay Packers:

T David Bakhtiari

OL Billy Turner

DL Kingsley Keke

