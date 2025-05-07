Browns Digest

Insider Exposes Brutal Reality on How NFL Teams View Browns QB

An NFL insider has exposes a harsh reality on how other teams actually view this Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec. 18, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns surprisingly selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, landing both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Amazingly enough, Gabriel was the higher of the two picks, as the Browns nabbed the University of Oregon product in the third round. Meanwhile, Sanders—who most had pegged as a first-round talent—fell all the way to Round 5.

So, what was more shocking? That Sanders slipped to Day 3? Or that a team actually used a Day 2 pick on Gabriel?

Both were pretty jarring, but Browns insider Noah Weiskopf has revealed that other NFL teams didn't even grade Gabriel as a draft pick, period.

"The #Browns’ 2025 draft class was widely praised, but their third-round pick, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, shocked folks around the league," Weiskopf posted on X. "Based on conversations I’ve had, my understanding is most teams graded Gabriel anywhere from a sixth-rounder to undrafted. Yes, there were clubs who graded Gabriel as undrafted."

So essentially, Cleveland probably could have had Gabriel in the sixth round if it really wanted him, and by that time, the Browns likely would have already snatched Sanders, considering they traded up in the fifth round to acquire him.

One can then make the argument that Cleveland actually wasted a draft pick here, especially considering the dire need the Browns had—and still have—in their receiving corps.

In Gabriel's defense, he did finish third in Heisman Trophy voting this past season, but his small stature and pedestrian arm talent have raised serious questions as to whether or not his game will actually translate onto the professional level.

Matthew Schmidt
