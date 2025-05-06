Insider Hints at Browns Making Another Move at Crucial Position
The Cleveland Browns had an awful lot of holes to fill this NFL offseason, and while they have done their best to do with the limited resources they have had, more work is required.
Perhaps most notably, the Browns have failed to truly add any impact wide receivers, unless you count the recent addition of Diontae Johnson, who bounced around between three teams in 2024.
Cleveland oddly did not select a single wide out during the NFL Draft, which was certainly odd given that the Browns were also unable to land anyone in free agency (other than Johnson, who was signed after the draft).
However, Browns insider Scott Petrak told 92.3 The Fan he feels that the team is not done addressing the wide receiver position.
"I don't think they can be done, whether that's one of the undrafted guys that will be at rookie minicamp this weekend flashes ... Or, it's a veteran that's out there, if there's trade scenario that Andrew Berry has in the back of his mind that he wants to pursue. If it's wait until cuts or whatever it is, I don't think the Week 1 receiver rotation is going to be Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Diontae Johnson, Jamari Thrash and David Bell."
Petrak adds that Cleveland needs to make "significant upgrades" to its receiving corps, and nobody would argue that fact.
Yes, Jeudy was terrific last season, and Tillman certainly showed glimpses of his lofty potential before suffering a Week 12 concussion that ended his campaign, but the Browns absolutely need to add another piece in order to feel comfortable about their receivers heading into 2025, especially if they are going to be playing a rookie at quarterback.
