Insider Offers Major Intel on Browns' 2025 Strategy
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, which has had many wondering if sweeping changes are coming.
However, it's looking like some jobs will be safe.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will probably be around for 2025.
"Just to reiterate, and this was true before the game, the Browns are planning to go forward with Berry and Stefanski, barring something cataclysmic unfolding over the next six weeks," Breer wrote.
The Browns are just 3-8 on the season, so the fact that they apparently have no issue rolling into next season with the same GM and head coach may be surprising to some.
However, owner Jimmy Haslam has his reasons.
"In particular, the Haslams like the job that Stefanski has done keeping the team together," Breer continued. "They’re going to evaluate anything and everything after the season, but Stefanski and Berry have given them the sustainable model they chased for the eight years before both of those guys arrived in Northeast Ohio."
Cleveland entered 2024 with playoff expectations, and some even viewed the team as a darkhorse Super Bowl contender.
Things have obviously not gone according to plan thanks much in part to incredibly underwhelming quarterback play and some rather rough injury luck.
The Browns did put together an impressive win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, but it's pretty clear that this club has quite a long way to go before it can re-establish itself as a legitimate contender in the AFC.
Haslam just evidently feels that Berry and Stefanski remain the men for the job.