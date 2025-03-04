Insider Reveals Browns' True Feelings on Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, and with the Browns desperately needing a quarterback, you would think they would just select one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
But it may not be so simple for Cleveland.
There has been rampant speculation that the Browns could actually take a non-quarterback with their first-round pick, and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic has thrown more fuel on that fire.
In a piece where Rosenblatt discussed what he heard at the Scouting Combine, he revealed that Cleveland is not all that enamored with Sanders.
"The rumblings out of Indianapolis were that the Browns preferred Cam Ward and perhaps aren’t high enough on Shedeur Sanders to pick him second overall," Rosenblatt wrote. "That might be a smokescreen, but Sanders isn’t widely considered that caliber of prospect anyway."
Ward was not even mentioned in Rosenblatt's Browns rundown, as Rosenblatt seems to be leaning toward the Tennessee Titans taking him at No. 1.
So if it comes down to Sanders under center, Cleveland may decide to pass, which is wild considering the Browns' current situation at the position.
Rosenblatt adds that an option for the Browns could be acquiring Kirk Cousins and then drafting Jalen Milroe in the later rounds, which is certainly a viable strategy.
Still, you have to wonder if Cleveland will be kicking itself if it ops to snub Sanders only to watch him become a legitimate star on the NFL level.
Maybe this really is all just a smokescreen, or perhaps it's just the Browns being the Browns.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Must Do Whatever It Takes To Trade Up For Right QB
MORE: The Browns are Sabotaging Themselves at this Point
MORE: Cleveland Browns 2025 Pre-Draft Visit Tracker
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to QB Trade With Raiders
MORE: Browns Insider Reveals Hard Truth About 2025 QB Draft Class