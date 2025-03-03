Cleveland Browns Linked to QB Trade With Raiders
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to do some shuffling under center heading into next season. Not only do they need to find their starting quarterback, but they also must find a legitimate backup, too.
That likely means saying goodbye to Jameis Winston and free agency and potentially jettisoning Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Zac Jackson of The Athletic has already identified a trade partner for the latter: the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Here’s an idea: The Browns trade Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick or a backup player at another position," Jackson wrote. "Thompson-Robinson is from Las Vegas and played at UCLA under Chip Kelly, the Raiders’ new offensive coordinator."
Cleveland briefly experimented with Thompson-Robinson this past season, but it did not yield positive results, as the 25-year-old totaled 440 yards, no touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 51.7 percent of his passes in seven appearances and two starts.
Through two NFL campaigns, the UCLA product has accumulated one passing touchdown and 10 picks, so at this point, it seems pretty clear that he is not a starting-quality signal-caller. He may not even be worthy of a backup slot, either.
Jackson then notes that the Browns could sign a veteran quarterback, draft one on Day 2 and then add a younger veteran with potential.
Really, all Cleveland really needs to do is take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That would instantly give the Browns their starter for 2025. So long as they plan to do that in April, they can more easily fill the other gaps this month.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Insider Reveals Hard Truth About 2025 QB Draft Class
MORE: The One Major Snag in Browns' Myles Garrett Trade Talks
MORE: Biggest Cleveland Browns Takeaways From the NFL Combine
MORE: Analyst Brutally Shreds Cleveland Browns GM