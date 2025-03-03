Cleveland Browns 2025 Pre-Draft Visit Tracker
NFL Draft Weekend is slated for April 24-26 and all 32 teams are busy evaluating the 2025 class of prospects to determine which players they hope to target.
With annual events like the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the next phase of that evaluation process is hosting players on in-person visits. Each team is permitted to host up to 30 prospects at their team facilities for pre-draft or top 30 visits per year.
In most cases, the list of players hosted during the pre-draft process provides some important insight into what needs a specific team is looking to address. That's likely to be especially true for the Cleveland Browns, who are in the midst of a pivotal offseason.
Quarterback figures to be one of the Browns most prominently hosted position groups over the course of the next month and a half. That list begins with top prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
Keep tabs on all of Cleveland's pre-draft visits with this official tracker:
QB Shedeuer Sanders, Colorado: First week of March – Sanders was captured on video in February revealing that he already had visits scheduled with the Browns and Giants for the first week of March.
*Updates will be provided as more pre-draft visits are revealed*
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to QB Trade With Raiders
MORE: Browns Insider Reveals Hard Truth About 2025 QB Draft Class
MORE: The One Major Snag in Browns' Myles Garrett Trade Talks
MORE: Biggest Cleveland Browns Takeaways From the NFL Combine