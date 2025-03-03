Browns Insider Reveals Hard Truth About 2025 QB Draft Class
If the Cleveland Browns are hoping to draft the best quarterback in this year's 2025 draft class, staying at No. 2 may not be an option.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic revealed a hard truth about this year's crop of quarterbacks, based on conversations he had at the NFL Combine.
According to Jackson, the consensus around the league is that there's only one quarterback worth drafting near the top of the board.
"I believe this is a one quarterback draft, and it's Cam Ward, and the Browns have the second pick, so we'll see what happens," Jackson said.
If Jackson is right, that could create a major dilemma for the Browns drafting second overall because Ward may not be there when they're on the clock. As Jackson revealed, there's a very real possibility that's exactly what plays out.
"Cam Ward looks like he's going to be the No. 1 pick," Jackson added. "That's just what I think, that's what people spun it to me. What happens after that, when you have to get those guys becomes a matter of opinion and argument and preference and all of that. But I do believe Cam Ward is gonna be the No. 1 pick. I think he really impressed teams with the way he interviewed and I think he has kind of separated from this class."
Jackson posed an interesting scenario where Cleveland would have to trade up to acquire the Hurricane's star.
If the Browns determine that Ward is a can't-miss signal caller, general manager Andrew Berry may have no choice but to pull the trigger on a move for the draft's first pick. That would certainly make for a thrilling night one of the draft come April 24.
As for Shedeur Sanders, who is generally considered the second-best QB in the class, Jackson shared that NFL teams are placing a second-round grade on the Colorado product. If so, it's fair to reason that selecting him at No. 2 would feel like a major overdraft by Cleveland.
