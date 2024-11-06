Insider Speaks Out About Browns, Myles Garrett Trade Rumors
The Cleveland Browns did not end up having the firesale that many were expecting ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Instead, they made one move in the morning that sent star pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.
Of course, the Smith to the Lions trade was something that had been talked about aggressively over the past couple of weeks.
Following the Aidan Hutchinson injury, Detroit instantly was expected to end up landing Smith. The Browns and Lions were able to finally get together on the final framework of the deal.
There were many other rumors that circled around in recent days. Myles Garrett even heard his name involved in the rumor mill, but he ended up staying with the franchise, as was expected.
NFL insider Mike Garafolo spoke out with more details about the Smith trade and about Garrett's situation ahead of the trade deadline.
“I would anticipate they were one of the teams that asked about him. I know teams did ask about him and the Browns made it crystal clear like, ‘You’re really gonna have to absolutely blow us away with an offer,’ and no one made that offer obviously.”
Basically, Garafolo is hinting that Cleveland was actually open to the idea of trading Garrett. However, in order to be convinced to move on from the face of their franchise, they would have had to receive a monstrous offer.
Garrett has literally become the heart and soul of the Browns. Trading him would not have made the fan base very happy.
So far this season, Garrett has put up big numbers once again. In nine games, Garrett has compiled 23 total tackles to go along with seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He's still playing at an elite level and is historically one of the best pass rushers of all-time.
Hopefully, the franchise will be able to build back to being a serious contender once again while Garrett is still in his prime. It may take a year or two, but Cleveland still very clearly believes that Garrett is a huge key to helping them get back on track.