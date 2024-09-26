Is Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski On The Hot Seat?
The Cleveland Browns are off to a rough start to the 2024 NFL. With a 1-2 record and coming off of a rough loss to the New York Giants at home, no one can argue against that fact.
To say that the first three weeks have been a massive disappointment would be an understatement.
Due to the bad start, the panic meter has started rising within the Browns' fan base and the media. Some have even gone so far as to say that head coach Kevin Stefanski could be among the NFL head coaches on the hot seat.
While it's understandable that fans are concerned about the team, going as far as to place Stefanski on the hot seat already is a bit of a jump
Our own Anthony Moeglin recently took a look at the rumors of Stefanski being on the hot seat. He also doesn't think that the Cleveland head coach is in trouble at this point in the year.
Check out his video breakdown of the situation for yourself:
Nothing has looked good to start the season. Even the defense hasn't been close to expectations.
Part of that has to do with injuries. The offensive line has been wrecked with injuries, Nick Chubb hasn't returned to the field yet, and Myles Garrett is playing through three separate injury issues.
Stefanski is just one year removed from winning the Coach of the Year award. Is it reasonable to be disappointed in him for the way his team is playing? Absolutely, but he's nowhere close to being fired.
That would be a massive mistake if the Browns were to make that decision.
As Moeglin stated in the above video, winning would change everything. If Cleveland figures things out and gets back on the winning track, all of these frustrations will disappear.
However, if the team continues struggling for the rest of the season the way they have to open the year, rumblings about Stefanski could be a bit more valid.
All of that being said, it's important to remember that we're just three games into the season. There is plenty of football left to be played. At this point in the year, there is no need to overreact and start throwing out things like Stefanski being on the hot seat.