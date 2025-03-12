Cleveland Browns Star's Trade Value Just Skyrocketed
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of an absolutely pivotal offseason that may very well determine the direction of their next five years.
The Browns have already answered one massive question, signing Myles Garrett to a massive long-term contract extension that runs through 2030.
But in doing so, Cleveland has made things a bit more difficult for itself in terms of long-term cap room, as Garrett's deal will pay him $40 million annually.
As a result, the Browns may need to make some tough decisions elsewhere, which could mean jettisoning some other players in the coming weeks and months.
Perhaps the most notable name that could be dealt from Cleveland is cornerback Denzel Ward, who just made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance after racking up 49 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 19 passes defended.
The Browns definitely don't have Ward on the trade block right now, but here is the thing: his value has absolutely skyrocketed this offseason.
Why? Well, because the Carolina Panthers just handed fellow cornerback Jaycee Horn a four-year, $100 million extension. That's $25 million a year for a player who isn't as good as Ward, who is currently on a five-year, $100.5 million contract.
The cornerback market has changed, and with guys like Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. also due for big-time deals, Ward's deal is looking that much better.
The best part is that Ward is under contract through 2027, so any team that potentially trades for him would have him under wraps on an affordable salary for the next three seasons.
The Browns could probably pluck a first-round draft pick from a team in dire need for cornerback help, and at that point, moving Ward is something Cleveland absolutely should consider.
This is not a petition for the Browns to trade the 27-year-old. He is really, really good, and with Cleveland keeping Garrett, it may also want to retain Ward at least through 2025 to see what happens.
But on that same token, Garrett's new deal absolutely throws a new financial wrinkle into things and could result in the Browns deciding to strike while the iron is hot with Ward.
Remember: Cleveland has a couple of other young corners in Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr., both of whom represent possible trade candidates themselves. But the Browns could go the cheaper route by keeping both of them and moving Ward for some substantial draft capital.
Cleveland probably won't do it, but it's certainly an interesting thought.
