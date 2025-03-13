Browns Could Trade These Five Players, and One May Shock You
The Cleveland Browns may have avoided a trade with Myles Garrett, signing the superstar defensive end to a massive contract extension, but that doesn't mean all of their players are out of the woods.
There are several notable players on the Browns roster who could ultimately be dealt this offseason, and while some of them are actually very obvious trade candidates, others are less conspicuous.
Here is a list of five Cleveland players that could be traded in the coming weeks or months.
Greg Newsome II, CB
Greg Newsome II is absolutely one of the more clear-cut trade candidates the Browns possess, as his name has already been involved in trade speculation multiple times over the last year.
Newsome is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and after a disappointing 2024 campaign, it's less likely that Cleveland is going to pay him. It would be shocking if the Browns gave him an extension, and it wouldn't be surprising if his days in Cleveland are numbered.
A former first-round pick, Newsome definitely has value and could probably fetch the Browns an early Day 3 pick. With Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. also on the depth chart, it may make sense for Cleveland to try and cash in on Newsome now before he departs via free agency.
David Njoku, TE
Many Browns fans and pundits seem to be so sure that David Njoku will be on the roster in Week 1. I'm not as convinced.
Like Newsome, Njoku has just one year left on his contract, and also like Newsome, he was pretty underwhelming this past season. Heck, he has been rather underwhelming for the vast majority of his stay in Cleveland, which dates back to 2017.
Still, the 28-year-old definitely has talent, and there are numerous teams in need of a tight end that would surely be interested in adding him.
Martin Emerson Jr., CB
Emerson is in a very similar situation to Newsome. He is heading into the last year of his deal, and he wasn't exactly impressive this past season. Emerson and Newsome are also both 24 years old, so both players absolutely possess room to grow moving forward.
I just find it hard to believe that the Browns are going to keep both Emerson and Newsome long term, particularly if Ward sticks around (and he is under contract through 2027).
Emerson appeared to be an ascending player after a very solid campaign in 2023, but his regression in 2024 may have been discouraging enough for Cleveland to want to cut the cord.
The problem is that the Mississippi State product's trade value is incredibly low at the moment, making Newsome a more viable candidate to be moved.
Grant Delpit, S
The Browns extended Grant Delpit in December 2023, keeping him under contract through 2026 on an incredibly reasonable salary. That's what makes him an attractive trade piece.
Delpit is not overly impressive by any stretch of the imagination, but he also isn't below average. He may be unspectacular, but he gets the job done, and sometimes, that's all you need from your safeties.
But realistically speaking, the 26-year-old is infinitely replaceable, and with so many contending teams needing help at the safety position, it may be better for Cleveland to move him. His age and contract provide him with built-in value, so the Browns may actually get something respectable in return for the former second-round pick.
Denzel Ward, CB
That brings us to the big fish: Ward.
We mentioned Ward multiple times earlier when discussing fellow cornerbacks Newsome and Emerson, but Ward is obviously a different case.
The 27-year-old is one of the best corners in football and is coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. He has three years remaining on his contract and is making $20 million in average annual value.
Given the four-year, $100 million deal that Jaycee Horn just received from the Carolina Panthers and the rising cornerback market that will ensue, Ward has tremendous value at the moment.
There are surely some other NFL teams that would be willing to part with a first-round selection for Ward, and if the Browns garner that type of offer, they would have to seriously consider it.
