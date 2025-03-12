Browns Should Explore Adding This NFC QB and Here's Why
While the Cleveland Browns are still in the process of figuring out the quarterback position for 2025, there is one player that continues to swirl around the media as a potential option.
General manager Andrew Berry already made one move for a quarterback on Monday, trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick for Philadelphia Eagles backup Kenny Pickett. But that may not be the final effort for a new starter next season, as Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins remains to be a hot topic within the Browns' community.
Cousins was one of the top quarterback free agents in last offseason after a strong 2023 campaign. He would ultimately leave Minnesota for Atlanta, signing a four-year, $180 million contract to become the Falcons newest starting quarterback.
However, the 36-year-old veteran was unable to meet expectations last season, as he threw for 3,508 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Many believed that his rapid decline was due to a lingering tore achilles injury, which is a plausible reason if true. His disappointing 14-game stretch led to head coach Raheem Morris benching Cousins for the team's 2024 first-round pick, Michael Penix Jr. for the final three games of the regular season.
After giving the reigns to Penix, Morris made it clear at the 2025 NFL Combine that the young gunslinger will be the starting quarterback moving forward.
“Michael Penix is our quarterback, and Michael Penix will continue to be our quarterback,” Morris said in regards to the team's quarterback situation. “We talked about looking for that guy, and we believe we have found him. I’ve got so much confidence in Michael Penix leading us into the future, and I believe our whole building does, and I believe our fan base does, and I believe our owner does. We are really excited about that young man.”
With Penix up next, this becomes the perfect opportunity for Berry to land a veteran quarterback alongside Pickett. Cousins is familiar with head coach Kevin Stefanski's play calling after serving as the Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2019. That year, Cousins threw for 3,603 yards, along with an efficient 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Despite the Falcons' commitment to Penix, Josh Kendall of The Athletic stated in a recent article that Atlanta is "comfortable" with Cousins as their backup quarterback. This could hamper any type of deal to land Cousins, as Berry must put together an enticing deal. But even with the slight holdup, Browns beat writer Zac Jackson and multiple analysts believe that Cleveland will eventually land the 36-year-old.
If Cleveland does in fact land Cousins, his resume with Stefanski offers hope for a fanbase that has been depleted of a quarterback, while also leaving the door open for a young talent to be taken in the upcoming draft.
