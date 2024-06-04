Kevin Stefanski Clarifies Jameis Winston Comments About Browns Play-Caller
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to reveal who will be the team's primary offensive play-caller next season. So when Jameis Winston seemed to spill the beans, Cleveland's head man had to clarify the veteran QBs comments.
Winston talked about learning new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's offense last week and let slip that Dorsey has been the one communicating the plays in during voluntary OTA's these last few weeks. While seemingly innocuous at the time, there was some speculation that Winston was providing a preview as to what that process could look like during the regular season as well.
Stefanski was quick to pour water on that fire while speaking at the Cleveland Browns Foundation annual golf outing.
"No, we rotate at practice," Stefanski asserted. "I don’t always radio the plays into practice. I never have. We’ve always mixed it up.”
To this point in his four-year tenure with the Browns, Stefanski has always handled the offensive play-calling responsibilities on game days. In making a change to add a different offensive coordinator this offseason though, the 42-year-old has kept the door open for Dorsey to potentially be named a play-caller.
As the duo has spent the last several months building an offense that best suits star QB Deshaun Watson, Stefanski hasn't been ready to make any grand declarations about the role. That decision will come soon enough, likely during the month-plus of training camp prior to the regular season kicking off on Sept. 8.
For now, Stefanski has remained steadfast in downplaying any hints that a decision has been made regarding play-calling.
