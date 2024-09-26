Vikings Could Be Trade Suitor For Browns' Star
The NFL trade deadline could be very interesting this season and there is a chance that the Cleveland Browns could be open for business. Should their slow start to the season continue forward, the Browns could open up to the idea of making a trade or two.
One player that could end up hitting the trade block at some point is star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
There is one former NFL executive who believes that Cleveland should consider the idea.
If the Browns were to make Cooper available, there would be quite a few teams around the NFL who would have interest in him. He's an elite caliber wide receiver and would be a massive upgrade for wide receiver needy teams.
Our own Anthony Moeglin took a look at some potential trade suitors for Cooper. The Minnesota Vikings were a team that came up as a potential option for him.
Take a look at Moeglin's breakdown of the potential Cooper trade situation for yourself:
Joining the Vikings would give Cooper a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. He would likely welcome that destination if he were to part ways with Cleveland.
Currently, Minnesota is 3-0 and is looking like a legitimate contender in the NFC. Cooper would join Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and form a three-headed monster if he were traded to the Vikings.
During the 2024 NFL season so far, Cooper has started off the season in disappointing fashion. He has caught 12 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that production came in the Browns' Week 3 loss, where he finally showed signs of life.
Granted, the hope is that Cleveland rebounds strong in Week 4 and can string some wins together. If they start winning, trading Cooper is very unlikely. However, if they keep on losing, trading him for the best value they can get back would be a wise decision.
While Minnesota is complete speculation, the fit could make sense. The Vikings are looking good and could trade for Cooper to go all-in on competing for a Super Bowl run this year.
They would certainly be a team to keep an eye on if the veteran star wideout was made available.