Myles Garrett and Reebok announce long-term partnership

Myles Garrett and Reebok have recently announced a long term partnership. The star pass rusher is going to be a major role in the companies future plans.

Garrett made his debut with Reebok at the door BokDoor event for the 2022 All-Satr Game in Cleveland last month.

“Myles Garrett is one of those incredible all-around athletes who could be a standout in any sport, he just happened to choose football,” Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Reebok Caroline Machen said. “We’re thrilled to welcome Myles to the Reebok family and shine a light on our shared ethos and passion for sport, fitness, fashion, pop culture, and activism. As we embark on an exciting new era here at Reebok, Myles will be a key player in bringing his own unique energy and story to our next chapter.”

Garrett is someone who has been interested in things away from football.

“I really pride myself on having a lot of interests off the field, so to be working with a brand that promotes individuality and encourages people to pursue the things that bring them joy is incredible. I’m looking forward to showcasing more of who I am on and off the field to help better establish the brand in performance and lifestyle,” Garrett said.

