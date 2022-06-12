Myles Garrett Continues to Give Back to Cleveland

This weekend is just another example of who Myles Garrett is as a person, who he has always been as a person, and who he always will be while he has the platform he does.

Browns All-Pro defensive pass rusher held a two day camp for kids at Gilmour Academy in Gates Hills, just outside of Cleveland. The camp started on Saturday and will go into Sunday.

Garrett participated in drills, threw passes as if he was a quarterback, and did not take it easy on the younger ones.

"You got to teach them young," Garrett said. "If you want to go get it, you’ve got to go win it."

Holding camps and giving back to Cleveland is nothing new for Garrett, he’s always done it, plans to continue to do it.

“That's entirely my being and who I want to be as a person," Garrett said. "And I'm going to do my best for this community for as long as I can."

Garrett knows how much it means to kids to be able to meet someone of Garrett’s talent on the football field, someone who is at the top of his sport.

“I was a kid like that. It was with my brother, looking up at Vince Carter, Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson and all those guys thinking 'wow this is amazing,' just trying to play ball with them, trying to get them to sign things. Never thought I'd be on the other side of it.”

Kevin Stefanski made a stop at the camp for Garrett, it just shows the respect that Garrett garners from those in Berea.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.