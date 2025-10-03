Myles Garrett shares very encouraging quote about his availability against the Minnesota Vikings
Myles Garrett is as tough as they come.
The 29-year-old defensive end has been with the Cleveland Browns for nine seasons and has missed a total of just 15 games out of 136 games the organization has played. That type of reliability isn't something that can be taught. Garrett just embodies what it means to have a die-hard mentality to suit up and be on the field on gameday.
From 2021 through 2025, he's missed just two regular-season games, signifying a consistent presence on the defense for the Browns.
After a rocky start to the season with a 1-3 record, including a tough defeat to the Detroit Lions last weekend, Garrett was rumored to be dealing with an ankle injury.
The injury report, which was released on Wednesday, had many holding their breath on the health of the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman. He did not practice on Wednesday and was ruled to be limited on Thursday, calling into question whether he would suit up Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
When asked if he would play, Garrett responded exactly how you'd expect from a franchise cornerstone.
“You’ll have to kill me to keep me from being on the field pretty much," he said.
The comments come as no surprise from the six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. With the season looking to get back on track, he wouldn't miss a game unless he absolutely had to.
This season, Garrett has been one of the best players in the league.
He has racked up 18 tackles, a league-leading eight for a loss, four sacks and eight quarterback hits. He has also brought the excitement in other ways in the backfield, recording 12 pressures, four hurries and three quarterback knockdowns.
His best game of 2025 came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One, where he recorded five tackles, four for a loss, two sacks and three quarterback hits.
The only issue for the Browns has been the team's offense, a weak point in the efficiency of a team that has just one win on the season.
Ahead of this weekend's game, he commented on the recent change in starting quarterback. The Browns opted to give third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel the reins to the offense, with Garrett sharing the positive impression the 24-year-old has given.
“I mean, he just runs the offense like this is his offense,” Garrett said to the media earlier this week. “And that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years... the way he manages the offense."
Through two appearances in his young career in mop-up duty, Gabriel has tossed for 19 yards and one touchdown on 3-of-4 passing.
These are all positive signs for Cleveland with high hopes for the Browns to find win number two on the season this weekend.
With a healthy Myles Garrett, an energized Dillon Gabriel and an international crowd, the stage is set for one of the most exciting games of 2025. The two team's will collide in London, England, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5.