Eagles Star Wants Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in Philadelphia
The Cleveland Browns' fan base has been seeing a new Myles Garrett rumor multiple times per day. Amid the fallout of the public trade request that he made, almost every team has been connected as a potential fit for him.
One of the most likely destinations for Garrett are the Philadelphia Eagles. Following their Super Bowl win, it's likely that the Eagles will be looking to do anything that improves their chances of repeating in 2025.
Acquiring a talent like Garrett would certainly help them towards that goal.
A.J. Brown, a star wide receiver for Philadelphia, is very publicly making it clear that he wants Garrett on the Eagles. He named a trade for Garrett his dream offseason move for his team.
"Honestly, that's what it be feeling like over here. I'll say Myles Garrett. I'll say Myles Garrett," Brown said. "Adding him with Jalen Carter [and] Nolan Smith. You know, I don't know what's going to happen with Josh Sweat or Milton [Williams]."
While it's still tough to think about Garrett playing elsewhere, the idea of him playing in Philadelphia does make a lot of sense. He wants to compete for championships. What better place to do that than with the defending champions?
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett ended up playing in all 17 games. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Those numbers would look awfully good within the Eagles' already elite defense.
Cleveland could end up receiving a massive offer from Philadelphia if they choose to go all-in on pursuing a Garrett trade. The Eagles want to keep winning and they might be willing to pay big to do it.
Bringing in a talent like Garrett would be exactly the kind of move for them to stay on top in the NFC.
At 29 years old, Garrett would be a pickup for much longer than just the 2025 season. He would help Philadelphia continue competing for championships for at least another three to four years.
All of that being said, the offseason is going to be full of Garrett rumors. Keep an eye on the Eagles as a potential landing spot. If Brown had his way, the Browns' longtime superstar would be in Philadelphia.
