Browns Sign RB Nate McCrary to Reserve/Futures Contract

On Monday this week, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of ten players to reserves/futures contracts. Wednesday, they announced the addition of an eleventh, agreeing to a deal with running back Nate McCrary.

McCrary has been in the league for two seasons, having played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State. Since then, he's spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens twice. Only ever seeing time on the active roster with the Broncos, McCrary spent last offseason in the Ravens program.

Coming out of the GLIAC, McCrary had an intriguing athletic skill set. 6' 213 pounds, McCrary ran a 4.52, posted solid explosion numbers and notable agility., especially with his hips.

Here's some video of him in the preseason with the Ravens.

With Kareem Hunt unlikely to return and a shift to fit around quarterback Deshaun Watson, it's notable the Browns have not one but two running backs on reserves/futures deals. The other is John Kelly, who spent the entire season with the Browns practice squad.

The Browns still have Nick Chubb and put effort into getting him reps with Watson during the six games he played. With D'Ernest Johnson a free agent decision that needs to be made, rookie Jerome Ford is the only other back on the active roster under contract.

That might have made the Browns appealing to McCrary. He also was with a team that utilized plenty of looks from shotgun including pistol formations but also utilizes a quarterback under center.