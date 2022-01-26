New York Jets Sign Former Cleveland Browns Safety

Teams who are out of the NFL playoffs are actively signing players to reserve/future contracts to keep them within the team and training in their facilities. The New York Jets are doing this exact thing by signing former Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt to this particular contract, according to a report.

Moffatt spent 14 total games with the Browns between the last two seasons. Moffatt has 10 total tackles as mainly a special teams player this far in his career. Moffatt has played just 54 snaps and that came this season in a Browns loss to the Raiders.

When it comes to college ball Moffatt played at Middle Tennessee State and was not drafted. Moffatt is 25-years old and has prototypical safety size at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds.

It will be interesting to see if Moffatt has a chance to stick with the Jets. So far in Moffatt’s career he has showed the ability to at least be a solid special team’s contributor.

