NFL Draft Analyst Tells Ominous Truth On Browns QB Options
The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make at the most important position this offseason.
As the owners of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns will spend the next few months analyzing the rookie quarterback class from every angle to decide whether or not one of to choose one with the pick. As things stand, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the top names at the position, but whether or not either are truly worthy of a top selection in the draft is up for debate.
On Friday, notable draft analyst, Dane Brugler of the Athletic, explained why this year's class is considered weaker overall, leaving him uncertain if the Browns should pull the trigger on one of Sanders or Ward with the second pick. Brugler shared his stance during an appearance on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, revealing where this year's top signal callers would be ranked in comparison to last year's star-studded class.
"If these guys were in last year's draft, they're fighting it our for quarterbacks seven and eight," said Brugler. "Last year's quarterback class was just so much better than what we have this year. But it's also pretty light at the top in terms of high end talent. So if you look at Cam Ward and think 'okay he can be an NFL starter,' which I do, you can talk yourself into taking him early. But I think it's just about getting it right."
Brugler went on to explain that he does see talent from both players and that teams may come to find that they believe either arm is the right fit and pull the trigger early on in the draft. Of the two, Brugler does believe one has a little more upside than the other though.
"If I had to bet on one of these quarterbacks it would be Cam Ward," he said. "Just because he's gotten better every year. He was in a wing-T offense in high school. Goes to Incarnate Word, then Washington State then Miami and you see improvement, development every part of his journey. But he still plays way too loose compared to what I want from the quarterback position."
It remains to be seen how the Browns, and more specifically general manager Andrew Berry feels about the two QBs. The next several months, however, will be telling as to whether or not Cleveland will go quarterback at No. 2.