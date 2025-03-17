REPORT: Browns Have Considered Reunion With Fan Favorite QB
The Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Kenny Pickett earlier this month, but they are still looking for a seasoned veteran at the quarterback position.
Kirk Cousins no longer seems to be an option, leaving Russell Wilson as the most prominent potential name for the Browns. But could they decide to turn back to an old friend for help?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says it's a possibility, as he names Cleveland as one of several teams that have "checked on" Joe Flacco.
Of course, Flacco was famously signed by the Browns midway through the 2023 campaign and ultimately led them to the playoffs after throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in five regular-season starts, winning the Comeback Player of the Year award.
The 40-year-old ultimately fell flat in the postseason, throwing a couple of pick-sixes during Cleveland's blowout Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans, but he definitely put forth an admirable effort to help the Browns get there.
Flacco then signed with the Indianapolis Colts last March, and in eight appearances and six starts with the Colts this past year, the one-time Super Bowl champion totaled 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven picks, eerily similar numbers to his 2024 season in Cleveland.
Should the Browns go in the direction of Flacco, it would obviously be as a bridge option, either to serve as a mentor for an incoming rookie quarterback or to hold down the fort until Cleveland potentially drafts a quarterback in 2026.
We'll see if the Browns decide to reunite with Flacco.
