Analyst Exposes Glaring Problem With Browns' Potential QB Target
The Cleveland Browns are obviously in desperate need of a quarterback, even after acquiring Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Browns are still expected to add another veteran signal-caller this offseason, but what the world really wants to know is whether or not Cleveland will select a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
The Browns own the second overall pick next month, and at least one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will be on the board when Cleveland is on the clock.
However, more and more speculation is building that the Browns aren't all that interested in either one of the two signal-callers. Some are even wondering if they may have their sights set on Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart.
But would Cleveland be making a big mistake if it decides to roll with Dart? Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com thinks it would be a big risk due to one major factor: Dart's performance in the fourth quarter.
“A big problem and a borderline red flag for me is that he doesn’t seem to play as well as his peers when it comes to fourth quarter QB rating," Bielik wrote. "So many NFL games come down to the fourth quarter, and you simply must play well in clutch situations to win those games."
Bielik goes on to note that Dart threw four interceptions in the fourth period this past season. For reference, he only tossed six picks on the year in total.
"It matters for the Browns because we have to remember that part of the case against keeping Baker Mayfield long term was that he had problems coming through in the clutch, particularly in 2021," added Bielik.
Dart totaled 4,279 yards and 29 passing touchdowns while completing 69.3 percent of his passes in 2024. He also rushed for 495 yards and three scores.
