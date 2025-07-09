NFL Hall of Famer Sends Bold Warning to Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is one that could go in many directions this offseason.
The Browns currently have four quarterbacks on the roster competing for positioning on the depth chart.
There have been many predictions on who will start the season and who will be featured on the 53-man roster. As we sit here in July, many more will be made in the coming weeks.
NFL Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Cris Carter became the latest to share his opinion on the situation and believes that is one outlier.
"Joe Flacco. No one's bringing Joe Flacco in the building thinking Joe Flacco is going to be the starter. If Joe Flacco is your starter, you have a huge problem."- Cris Carter, 'Fully Loaded' podcast
Carter went onto discuss the potential of Kenny Pickett under center despite his struggles elsewhere.
The Browns acquired Pickett in a trade withthe Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Flacco was signed in free agency on a one-year deal. Both veterans are bridge options for the Browns this season if they believe the rookies are not ready.
Cleveland selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns took Shedeur Sanders off the board in the fifth round as well. Many believe Sanders is the most talented option on the roster but he might not be ready to be the Week 1 starter.
As of now, there are four viable options competing for a spot. Carter has become the latest to eliminate one option from the battle and it was Flacco.