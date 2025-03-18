NFL Insider Reveals Browns' True Thoughts on Shedeur Sanders
There have been a lot of curious links between the Cleveland Browns and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the offseason.
According to one NFL Insider, that's not a coincidence.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler joined the Dan Patrick Show on Monday to talk about the state of several team's quarterback situations. One of those teams was the Browns, and Fowler shared the truth about the team's interest in Deion Sanders' son.
"They've been tough to figure out a little bit," Fowler said of Cleveland. "I do know that they like Shedeur. To what extent, if they're willing to pick him No. 2 overall I cannot say. I do know there's some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out the game mentally. They have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams."
It's not necessarily a surprise that an insider like Fowler is hearing the Browns are infatuated with Sanders. This offseason has featured plenty of tea leaves linking Cleveland to the 23-year-old, from the Browns' continued emphasis on "decision-making" to Sanders suggesting he uses the franchise when he plays Madden.
That said, Cleveland hasn't given anything away in terms of their plans in next month's NFL Draft. It's hard to ignore the continued flirtation between the Browns and Sanders, though. Time will tell if they like him enough to select him with the second overall pick.
