NFL Insider Unveils Browns' Plans After Signing Joe Flacco
Friday was a celebratory day for Cleveland Browns fans, with news of Joe Flacco's return coming to light.
A reunion with the 40-year-old helps provide some important context to the team's quarterback situation leading into 2025. There is still more work to do, however, to fill out that position group in full.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the reunion with Flacco won't preclude them from making other additions to the room, particularly in the NFL Draft.
"One-year, he gets $3 million guaranteed, that is basically backup quarterback money, but at least they have a quarterback room that could go into the season and be okay" said Rapoport. "My understanding, it does not take them away from anything. It's actually similar to what the New York Giants did with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston."
"Could they take a quarterback? Of course they could. Could they take him in the first round? Of course they could. ... If it's a quarterback of the future they're not gonna let the signing of Joe Flacco for not a lot of money take them away from that."
With the Browns holding the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, they could very well be considering a quarterback with the pick, most likely Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders.
Despite the fact that the Browns have been linked to other top talents like Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and Heisman winner Travis Hunter in recent weeks, Rapoport's comments make it clear that Sanders could still be in play early on.
Conversely, Cleveland could opt for one of those top non-quarterbacks and snag a developmental QB later on with Flacco serving as a bridge for the young signal-caller.
Essentially, the reunion with Flacco keeps all options on the table for the franchise leading into a critical draft.