The One Major Snag in Browns' Myles Garrett Trade Talks
Myles Garrett is doing everything he can to get traded from the Cleveland Browns, and the Browns are doing everything in their power to ensure that it doesn't happen.
Teams have been calling about Garrett ever since the superstar defensive end publicly requested to be dealt last month, but Cleveland has been rejecting any inquiries.
The Browns could surely secure a major haul for the six-time Pro Bowler, but they are remaining steadfast on not wanting to move him. At least right now.
ESPN's Dan Graziano notes that Cleveland has a huge reason for not trading Garrett: financial implications.
"The Browns continue to insist they won't trade Garrett, and functionally they'd have a really hard time doing so prior to June 1 anyway," Graziano wrote. "A trade would jump his 2025 cap number from its current $19.7 million to a dead-money charge of $36.2 million. Waiting until after June 1 would allow the Browns to spread that charge out over two seasons."
Of course, the issue with trading Garrett that late is that the Browns would not be able to land any 2025 draft picks in exchange for him. Obviously, Cleveland could always bag some future picks for the former Defensive Player of the Year, but would the Browns be comfortable with that?
This is turning into quite the standoff, and it could get even ugler, especially if Cleveland refuses to trade him heading into training camp. Would Garrett hold out? He has two years remaining on his deal, so it would be a very interesting decision if he does.
We'll see what happens, but the Browns may have to wait until the summer to move Garrett anyway.
