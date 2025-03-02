Analyst Brutally Shreds Cleveland Browns GM
The Cleveland Browns are a in a very difficult spot right now, as they just went 3-14 and their best player has told them—and the entire planet—that he wants a trade.
Myles Garrett is obviously fed up with the Browns and says he desires to compete for a Super Bowl, something Cleveland has been unable to offer him.
He has also made it very clear that he has no intention of signing a long-term contract to stay with the Browns, even after it was reported that Cleveland was willing to give him in the neighborhood of $40 million annually.
In the midst of all the commotion, Joe Summers of Factory of Sadness ripped Browns general manager Andrew Berry for the way he has handled this situation.
"Initial rumors thought the Browns could get two first-round picks for Garrett or something in that neighborhood," Summers wrote. "But that seems to be quickly changing. Berry getting into a public posturing battle with Garrett has removed all leverage the Browns might have. If everyone knows Garrett won't sign a new deal with Cleveland, why bother overpaying in a trade?"
Here's the thing: Garrett is under contract through 2026, so Berry understandably felt that he had some pull. After all, what is Garrett going to do? Sit for two years?
However, on the flip side, the idea of Cleveland actually heading into 2025 with Garrett still on the roster seems like it would create a completely untenable locker room, and that is not something the Browns want moving forward.
Not only that, but Garrett is 29 years old, and Cleveland is not even close to contending. Wouldn't it be better to trade the six-time Pro Bowler now in order to maximize his value?
"The easiest way for Cleveland to rebuild the numerous holes would be to acquire draft capital for a star like Garrett, though Berry is seemingly digging his heels in the dirt to prove a point," Summers added. "Thus far, there's little to suggest that Berry's tactics benefit the Browns in any meaningful way."
We'll see how all of this plays out in the coming weeks, but it certainly has not been a fun a month for Berry and the Browns' front office.
