Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Daring QB Move
The Cleveland Browns have a million and one directions they can go this offseason, particularly when it comes to deciding what to do under center.
Obviously, the easiest thing the Browns can do is just take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, but it might not be so simple for Cleveland.
There has been rampant speculation that the Browns may pass on a quarterback in the first round of the draft, which seems unthinkable given their current situation.
However, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network envisions Cleveland taking a rather roundabout route to land its next signal-caller: selecting one in the third round.
In a seven-round mock draft, Infante has the Browns taking Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick and then later selecting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe in Round 3.
"It’s possible Jalen Milroe goes much higher than this because of his immense upside stemming from his strong arm and elite athleticism," Infante wrote. "As an extremely unseasoned passer, though, this feels like a perfect spot for him to develop in hopes of eventually becoming the Browns’ post-Deshaun Watson answer at quarterback."
Going into 2024, Milroe was initially viewed as a probable first-round pick, but a rough season at Alabama caused him to slide significantly.
The 22-year-old threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past year. While he did rush for 726 yards and a hefty 20 scores, his inability to consistently make plays through the air ended up being a major blemish for him.
That being said, there is no doubt that Milroe is talented, and if the Browns are really dead set on not taking a quarterback in Round 1, it couldn't hurt to take a shot on Milroe on Day 2.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Terrifying Team Emerging as Favorite for Browns' Myles Garrett?
MORE: Browns Connected to Pass Rusher Once Considered a Phenom
MORE: Cam Ward Gives Major Praise to Browns as Potential Draft Fit
MORE: Browns Predicted to Acquire Breakout Offensive Star
MORE: Browns Star Nick Chubb Gets Cryptic With Social Media Post