REPORT: Terrifying Team Emerging as Favorite for Browns' Myles Garrett?
Myles Garrett has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. Yes, he's under contract through 2026, but he's doing everything he can to force his way out.
Ultimately, the Browns may be left with no choice but to trade the superstar defensive end, and a terrifying team may be emerging as the favorite for his services.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in Garrett is "very real," and one NFL general manager thinks Garrett landing with the Super Bowl champions is a realistic possibility.
“Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for Howie [Roseman],” the executive said. “He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team.”
Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl largely due to its fierce pass rush, which sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times and constantly pressured him.
The problem for the Eagles is that both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams—who accounted for four-and-a-half of those six sacks—are slated to hit the free-agent market, and both are expected to secure lucrative long-term deals that Philadelphia may not be willing to match.
However, Philly would likely take no issue with surrendering significant draft capital for Garrett, and the Eagles would also probably be open to extending him considering that he is a generational talent.
The 29-year-old racked up 47 tackles and 14 sacks this past season to make his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl. He is also a year removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year.
