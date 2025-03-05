NFL Insider Gets Blunt About Availability Of Browns QB Target
Everyone knows the Cleveland Browns are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding a new quarterback.
Both the veteran market and NFL Draft will provide opportunities for the Browns to reshape their quarterback room. And when it comes to the former option, one name has continued to pop up in connection with Cleveland: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.
Cousins has a notable history with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, as the two crossed paths with the Minnesota Vikings between 2018-19. During the 2018 season, Cousins' first with the franchise, Stefanski served as the now 37-year-old's QB coach and ultimately took over as interim offensive coordinator.
That interim role became Stefanski's full-time position one season later, allowing him to work closely with Cousins in back-to-back seasons. That connection has left many connecting the dots for the duo to reunite this offseason.
One NFL Insider thinks that may be easier said than done, though.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler made a visit to 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima and shared an interesting perspective on Cousins' future. While many have assumed the Falcons will cut Cousins early into the New League year, Fowler isn't so sure.
"A lot of people around the league have linked the Browns to Kirk Cousins," said Fowler. "I feel like that certainly could happen, but what was surprising to me, coming out of last week, is how many people think Atlanta will hold onto Cousins. Just either out of pride, or cause ownership wants to and doesn't wanna just pay $90 million for one season and you hold onto him and maybe someone has in injury mid-season or early in the year, or camp where you can get more of a draft pick in a trade for him where people are desperate.
"But it seems to be their strategy is – exactly what GM Terry Fontenot said publicly – that he doesn't plan on moving him, or cutting him, or trading him. Which is shocking to a lot of people, but there's a sentiment right now that he's not bluffing."
Fontenot has been adamant throughout the offseason that the franchise is comfortable retaining Cousins as a backup, even at a cost of $40 million against the cap in 2025.
Cousins is also due a $10 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year, complicating the contract situation even further for Atlanta.
If Fowler is right, though, and the Falcons hold onto Cousins, that would take him out of the equation for the Browns, forcing them to look elsewhere if they hope to add a QB via the veteran market.
