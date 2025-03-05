Conflicting Reports Emerging on Browns, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback saga seems to have quite a long runway with the NFL Draft being a month-and-a-half away, and things may get even murkier as more time passes.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, so the smart thing for the quarterback-needy team do would be to select one of the top two signal-callers available in Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, right?
Well, here's the thing: conflicting reports are emerging on Cleveland's feelings toward Sanders, who is the more likely quarterback to be available when the Browns are on the clock.
There have been some rumblings that Cleveland is not exactly enamored with Sanders and may choose to pass on him at No. 2 this April. But now, another report has surfaced stating that the Browns actually do like the Colorado Buffaloes star.
Matthew Berry of NBC Sports released a long list of things he heard at the Scouting Combine, and Cleveland's affinity for Sanders was apparently one of them.
"The one team I heard that DID like Sanders was Cleveland," Berry wrote. "They like Ward as well, but they would be good with ether. So, despite the Browns being the current DraftKings betting favorite to draft Travis Hunter, everything I heard was that Cleveland is going QB. And they are good with either guy."
So we went from "the Browns don't like Sanders" to now hearing "the Browns are the one team that does like Sanders."
I guess this is pretty typical for this time a year, as rumors are flying around like mad and you never know which ones have some validity to them or which ones are complete bunk.
But we'll have to find out what Cleveland does in the coming weeks. It seems hard to believe that the Browns would pass on Sanders, but anything is possible.
