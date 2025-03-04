Browns Could Follow This Blockbuster Model in Myles Garrett Trade
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to trade Myles Garrett this offseason, as the superstar defensive end has requested to be dealt and isn't backing off of his demand.
The Browns figure to corral quite the haul in any deal for Garrett, so even though it may sting from a sentimental standpoint, trading the six-time Pro Bowler wouldn't be a bad idea.
Dante Walker of Dawg Pound Daily has proposed a very apt comparison for a potential Garrett deal, mentioning the Oakland Raiders' 2018 trade of Khalil Mack as a template that Cleveland should follow.
"In the Mack trade, however, the Raiders surrendered Mack, a 2nd round pick, and a 7th round pick to the Bears for two 1st round picks, a 3rd round pick, and a 6th round pick. Now we're talking," Walker wrote.
It should be noted that Mack was just 27 years old at the time the Raiders dealt him to Chicago, which is two years younger than Garrett. That may not seem like a significant age difference, but it is.
Mack was coming off of three straight Pro Bowl appearances and had logged 10.5 sacks during his final campaign in Oakland.
That being said, Garrett is two seasons removed from a Defensive Player of the Year award and just racked up 47 tackles and 14 sacks, so it is very reasonable that the Browns could bag a pair of first-round selections in any Garrett exchange.
Now, whether or not Cleveland actually decides to move Garrett is anyone's guess, as the Browns are currently turning down any offers.
