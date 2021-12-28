Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Updating Quarantine Procedures to go With new CDC Guidelines

    Players around the NFL will now have to miss less time thanks to new guidelines.
    Author:

    The NFL is planning to follow the new guidelines set in stone by the CDC that will now require players to miss just five days, instead of 10. This is good news for the Cleveland Browns, as Greg Newsome II will be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Newsome was placed on the COVID-19 list six days ago and was forced to miss the Green Bay Packers game, now he is able to return.

    Big news here is that even the unvaccinated players will be able to return after just five days as long as they do not have symptoms. Prior to the new guidelines, players had to miss 10 days if they were unvaccinated. Majority of the Browns team is vaccinated, so there was not a big worry there.

    If this rule changed prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game Cleveland would have been able to get quite a few more players back. All of those players who tested positive won’t have to test for the remainder of the season, since it will be in the window that doesn’t force them to test.

    Read More

    For team’s who play Sunday they will be able to get any player back who tests positive on Monday or before during the prior week. This is going to cut down on players having to miss time and be out the 10 days. With the playoffs approaching it made sense for the NFL to follow the CDC guidelines, so that there was no threat of key players missing games down the stretch run. Teams around the NFL will no longer have to worry about players missing more than one game due to being on the COVID-19 list, a win for everyone.

    Browns Sign Two, Release Two From Practice Squad

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    220D8CB1-036F-4ADF-BC06-A62E552ECC5F
    News

    NFL Updating Quarantine Procedures to go With new CDC Guidelines

    16 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Sign Two, Release Two From Practice Squad

    6 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski:   "You Second Guess Everything When It Doesn't Work"
    Featured Content

    Kevin Stefanski: "You Second Guess Everything When It Doesn't Work"

    7 hours ago
    Green Bay Packers Loss Underscores Cleveland Browns Deficiencies
    Featured Content

    Packers Loss Underscores Browns Deficiencies

    8 hours ago
    7C5B17C6-222D-4F09-9333-2D478934190D
    News

    Possible Cleveland Browns Draft Target Garrett Wilson Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 27, 2021
    Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
    News

    Browns Activate 8 from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 27, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) returns a kickoff during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Rookie Anthony Schwartz Celebrates First Career Touchdown After Difficult Ordeal

    Dec 27, 2021
    Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods1031
    Featured Content

    Browns Defense Under Joe Woods is Good, has Path to be Great

    Dec 27, 2021