Nick Chubb Sends Emotional Message to Cleveland Browns in Farewell Post
The Nick Chubb-era is officially over in Cleveland.
The former Browns' running back signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this offseason.
On Friday, Chubb sent an emotional message to the Browns after his seven-year stint with the team.
"It's where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else. Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family," Chubb wrote.
The Browns drafted the standout Georgia RB in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Chubb totaled 996 rushing yards but went over the 1,000-yard mark in each of the next four years.
Chubb was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Browns. He put up his best year in 2022 when he carried the ball 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. In total, he scored 51 rushing touchdowns for the Browns.
"To every fan who cheered, shouted, and believed- you gave me purpose," Chubb wrote. "To this city, with its grit, heart, and unforgettable spirit: you showed me what true community feels like. To my teammates, only we know how hard we fought every day and night. Relentless effort; scratching and clawing, doing all we could to win games, not only for us, but for the city."
Chubb dealt with injuries over the last two years. This limited him to just 10 games where he rushed for 502 yards and three touchdowns.
In 2021, Chubb signed a three-year extension with the Browns. He signed another one-year deal in 2024 before becoming a free agent and landing in Houston.
The Browns added Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft as reinforcements to with Chubb leaving.
"This isn’t goodbye to what we built; it’s a thank you," Chubb said. "For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you’ll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again."