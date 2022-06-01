Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares his Thoughts on What to Expect From Browns This Season

The former Browns’ wideout, Odell Beckham Jr., thinks highly of his former team going into 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr’s tenure did not go as planned while he was in Cleveland, it was always an ‘only if’ kind of situation. It just never worked. Though it did not work out, his former teammates who still sport the orange and brown believe he was a good teammate. Beckham believes the Browns will be legit this coming season as well.

Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Speak on the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield

Beckham Jr. sent a tweet to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah saying, “y’all gon be special this year”.

That is indeed the hope, the reasoning behind the Browns trading a haul of draft compensation for a top-tier quarterback. Much of the success this year will depend on how much Deshaun Watson is actually on the field.

Watson has 23 civil cases pending against him and the league will have to rule if Watson broke the personal conduct rules.

Another Lawsuit has Been Filed against Browns Deshaun Watson

Though Beckham is gone, he still seems to be in the Browns’ corner, with no hard feelings. His former teammates speaking out for him kind of tells you what they think about him, mostly good things. It is now known what Beckham actually thinks of the Browns going forward as well.

