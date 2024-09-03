Potential Browns' Star Offensive Line Target Predicted To Land With Chiefs
Throughout the course of the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns have been linked as a potential suitor for former Green Bay Packers' star left tackle David Bakhtiari on multiple occasions.
Even with all of the injuries that the Browns have dealt with already on the offensive line, they have not made a move for him yet.
Now, Bakhtiari is set to begin the 2024 NFL regular season as a free agent. That is, unless a team decides to bring him on board last second.
Keeping that in mind, a new prediction has been made for where Bakhtiari will end up signing.
Vincent Frank of SportsNaut has predicted that the potential Cleveland target will end up signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Perhaps the most-notable name on this list, Bakhtiari earned three Pro Bowls earlier in his career with the Green Bay Packers while manning the blindside. Unfortunately, he’s played in just 13 games due to numerous injuries over the past three seasons. Bakhtiari has indicated that he’d like to return and play for a contender. Despite this, he has not signed with Week 1 here. We fully expect a team to bite soon."
Bakhtiari heading to the Chiefs would make a ton of sense. If he's able to get fully healthy, he would be an elite pickup to help protect Patrick Mahomes.
Not long ago, Bakhtiari was widely viewed as the best left tackle in football. He protected Aaron Rodgers' blindside at an insanely high level for years. Injuries ended up derailing his career.
Despite missing so much time due to injury, Bakhtiari has been very vocal that he's still looking to play again. He parted ways with the Packers this offseason and has been waiting for the perfect opportunity.
While the Browns could offer him that opportunity, Kansas City would be just as good of a fit.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where the 32-year-old lineman will land. Cleveland could still consider the option to beef up depth.