REPORT: Cleveland Browns Sign Former AFC North Rivals RB
With the Cleveland Browns' training camp period in full-swing, the franchise has reportedly been making moves to bolster the offense ahead of the regular season.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on Monday that the Browns have signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams.
After rushing for over 3,500 yards and 34 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, Williams was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bengals. Despite his remarkable college stint, the 27-year-old has been stuck in a crowded Cincinnati backfield for a majority of his career. In his six seasons at the professional level, Williams has tallied 307 rushing yards on 62 carries, with most of his production coming in 2020.
The addition of Williams will now provide insurance to the Browns' current running back room, which has gone through it's fair share of woes this offseason. The front office did not resign veteran rusher Nick Chubb earlier this year after selecting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with Judkins currently handling a legal issue, it's clear that the Browns needed to make another move at the position before week one.
Williams also brings experience in the return game, as he's tallied 743 yards on 33 kickoffs throughout his NFL career. His ability to be a factor on both offense and in special teams makes him an intriguing signing for the Browns.
