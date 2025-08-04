Browns Digest

REPORT: Cleveland Browns Sign Former AFC North Rivals RB

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed this former AFC North running back on Monday ahead of the 2025 season.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) reacts after a play with safety Tycen Anderson (26) in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) reacts after a play with safety Tycen Anderson (26) in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
With the Cleveland Browns' training camp period in full-swing, the franchise has reportedly been making moves to bolster the offense ahead of the regular season.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on Monday that the Browns have signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams.

After rushing for over 3,500 yards and 34 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, Williams was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bengals. Despite his remarkable college stint, the 27-year-old has been stuck in a crowded Cincinnati backfield for a majority of his career. In his six seasons at the professional level, Williams has tallied 307 rushing yards on 62 carries, with most of his production coming in 2020.

The addition of Williams will now provide insurance to the Browns' current running back room, which has gone through it's fair share of woes this offseason. The front office did not resign veteran rusher Nick Chubb earlier this year after selecting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with Judkins currently handling a legal issue, it's clear that the Browns needed to make another move at the position before week one.

Williams also brings experience in the return game, as he's tallied 743 yards on 33 kickoffs throughout his NFL career. His ability to be a factor on both offense and in special teams makes him an intriguing signing for the Browns.

Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

