REPORT: New Intel on Browns' Potential Superstar Trade
The Cleveland Browns are entering tomorrow's NFL trade deadline with quite a few questions. They need to decide which players they're open to moving, or whether or not they want to be a big seller at all.
Myles Garrett has been a name that has drawn some traction in the rumor mill. It was reported that teams could go fishing when it comes to a potential blockbuster trade for Garrett.
Now, an NFL insider has dropped more intel about a potential trade deadline move involving Garrett.
According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, a move including Garrett would take a "Herschel Walker Great-Train-Robbery-type of haul" in order to convince the Browns to move him.
He also reported taht the team is having discussions about Za'Darius Smith and Greg Newsome.
"It’d take a Herschel Walker Great-Train-Robbery-type of haul for the Browns to move Garrett, who had three sacks Sunday. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to selling. This draft will be the first in which the Browns have a first-rounder since the 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson, so stocking up to move around in the draft might make sense. And the team has had some discussions on moving Za’Darius Smith and Greg Newsome."
Cleveland moving on from Garrett would be a massive shock. He is one of the best pass-rushing talents to ever play in the NFL and has become the face of the franchise.
In nine games this season, Garrett has totaled 23 tackles to go along with seven sacks and two forced fumbles. As mentioned by Breer, he recorded three of those sacks in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
At 28 years old, Garrett's prime is quickly leaving him. He has dealt with quite a few injuries this season and the Browns moving on from him now would bring the highest value that they could possibly get for him. However, trading a franchise player is never an easy move to make.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening at the trade deadline. Cleveland appears to be a team that could end up being very active.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Browns. Garrett isn't likely to be moved, but you can never say never.