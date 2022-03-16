Skip to main content

Report: Texans have an accepted offer in place with Browns, amongst other teams

Houston Texans are ready to get Deshaun Watson shipped out. Trades are in place with multiple teams and Watson will get the final say.


It looks like the Houston Texans are eager to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson, now that some of the legal issues have been handled. According to a report, the Cleveland Browns amongst other teams, have presented an offer for the star quarterback. 

Watson met with the Browns on Tuesday and will meet with the Atlanta Falcons later this week. The meetings did not take place until a reasonable trade was presented between the Texans and said team.

What exactly the Browns would be giving up is not known, but it is expected to be significant. We are talking multiple first round picks, along with a player and additional picks.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out and where Watson decides to go. That’s all that seems to be left.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns receive NFL Draft pick for Vikings hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Start of Free Agency

By Pete Smith3 hours ago
Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Browns Release C J.C. Tretter

By Pete Smith8 hours ago
Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates an interception during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Houston Texans signing former Browns safety M.J. Stewart

By Brandon Little8 hours ago
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trading LB Mack Wilson to Patriots for EDGE Chase Winovich

By Pete Smith11 hours ago
201C970D-AD15-43D7-9516-CF745EB45AA6
News

Browns to meet with QB Deshaun Watson today

By Brandon Little12 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Terms with Former Jacksonville Jaguars DT Taven Bryan

By Pete SmithMar 14, 2022
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

AFC North Free Agency Moves

By Brandon LittleMar 14, 2022