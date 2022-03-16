Report: Texans have an accepted offer in place with Browns, amongst other teams

Houston Texans are ready to get Deshaun Watson shipped out. Trades are in place with multiple teams and Watson will get the final say.



It looks like the Houston Texans are eager to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson, now that some of the legal issues have been handled. According to a report, the Cleveland Browns amongst other teams, have presented an offer for the star quarterback.

Watson met with the Browns on Tuesday and will meet with the Atlanta Falcons later this week. The meetings did not take place until a reasonable trade was presented between the Texans and said team.

What exactly the Browns would be giving up is not known, but it is expected to be significant. We are talking multiple first round picks, along with a player and additional picks.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out and where Watson decides to go. That’s all that seems to be left.

