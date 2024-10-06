Two Offensive Starters Expected Back For Cleveland Browns In Week 5
In desperation mode entering Week 5, the Cleveland Browns received some good news ahead of their matchup with the Commanders.
Offensive reinforcements are on the way. Both left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end David Njoku are expected back for the Browns on Sunday. Adam Schefter of ESPN added that Njoku – who hasn't played since Week 1 – will be somewhat limited in terms of his workload.
Njoku injured his ankle against the Cowboys during the Browns season opener and has missed each of the last three games since. His presence as a pass catcher, but also a key run blocker has been sorely missed by Cleveland in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Wills will be making his second appearance of the 2024 campaign after returning from last year's season-ending knee injury back in Week 3 to start at his usual left tackle spot against the Giants. Wills, however, had to leave that game in the third quarter after suffering from another, but more minor knee injury. That ailment kept him out of last week's matchup with the Raiders. Now, barring a pre-game setback, he'll return again.
It's unclear at this time if the Browns will also be getting back usual starting right tackle Jack Conklin, who – like Wills and Njkoku – enters Sunday listed as questionable. He seemed poised for a return from his own season-ending knee injury in 2023, back in Week 3, but experienced a setback due to a hamstring issue. Perhaps he'll be ready to make his 2024 debut against the Commanders.