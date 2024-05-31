What Jameis Winston Has Observed From Deshaun Watson During Browns OTAs
It hasn't necessarily been easy for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to standby and watch during much of the team's OTAs.
He'd much rather be throwing the football and participating in team drills. Still rehabbing from surgery to repair a fractured glenoid in his throwing shoulder, Watson is in the middle of a very regimented plan – laid out by his doctors and the team – to ensure he is fully healthy before really ramping things up ahead of the 2024 season.
While Watson spends more time than he'd like as a spectator and taking plenty of mental reps, veteran QB Jameis Winston has assumed the majority of first-team reps during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills this spring. The nine-year veteran, however, has noticed Watson's deliberate efforts to remain actively involved despite his limitations.
"I’ve seen intentional leadership of him taking mental reps like he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league," said Winston. "I’ve seen a consistent growth and just him focusing on his shoulder routine, focusing on building that strength back and when he throws it, he spins it. So I haven’t seen anything of lack. I’ve just seen him just continue to grow, continue to lead these guys because it’s challenging when you’re not getting the reps. It’s challenging to have a presence when you’re sitting back from afar watching, and he’s done an incredible job just staying locked in, staying focused. I smile when he’s communicating to the receivers in the back, communicating to the offensive lines, talking protections because that is football and he’s not missing a beat."
Since signing with the Browns via free agency back in March, Winston has continually preached that the pull of some greater purpose lured him to Cleveland. That purpose centers around being a mentor and supportive teammate alongside Watson.
In several ways the duo can connect over shared experiences – the obvious of those being that they're both black quarterbacks from the south. But Winston has had to overcome a series of off the field issues throughout his career to mature into the man and the player he is today. That's something Watson is still dealing with himself after facing two dozen sexual misconduct allegations. The Clemson product has since served an 11-game suspension and settled the majority of the cases that were brought against him. Like his injured shoulder though, his image is still being rehabilitated as well.
Winston's message for Watson to navigate the weight of all those circumstances: just take things one day at a time.
"Focus on today," Winston asserted. "There's nothing more important than winning today. It’s times where he's not throwing: focus on today, focus on your healing. There's times when he's out there lighting it up throwing: focus on today, do your best. And I've been so impressed with how he's continued to stay locked in and focused even when he's not in. I think we as a unit, we've done a great job of allowing him to get the mental reps that he deserves. But I've been so impressed with him and how he's just been going about each day."
It's easy to see why Winston was a natural fit for the Browns backup QB spot this offseason. As Cleveland hopes to finally see Watson return to his status as one of the best signal callers in football in 2024, Winston's positive attitude and uplifting sermons should serve as an encouraging support system for a QB on the mend in more ways than one.
