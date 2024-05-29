One Browns Player Is Rebuffing NFLPA's New Offseason Workout Proposal
At least one Browns player is against an NFLPA proposal that would completely overhaul the current structure of the NFL's offseason program.
In the new plan, voluntary spring offseason workouts would essentially cease to exist in exchange for an earlier start to training camp that includes a longer ramp-up beginning in some cases as early as mid-June. Browns DT Shelby Harris took to X to express his rebuttal of the potential change, which could be approved this summer according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
"Nobody wants anything to do with this," read one portion of Harris' post. That goes against what was reported by Pelissero on Tuesday, who suggested the players union was ready to submit this new offseason schedule based on feedback from the players and medical experts.
Currently, the offseason program runs from mid-April until mid-June and consists of three different phases. Phase one covers the first two weeks and is made up of meeting and conditioning work. Phase two then stretches over a three week span and features individual drills out on the field without helmets and no team work. Phase three, which teams are currently in, covers the final four weeks of the program and consists of OTAs and veteran minicamp.
This new proposal would shorten the player's summer break, which currently runs from mid-June until late July when training camps usually commence. If approved, it could take effect as soon as next offseason.
The 32-year-old, Harris, didn't stop at that one post pushing back on the proposal. In another one, Harris gave the thumbs down emoji to news of the potential change. He also quoted a post from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reiterating that players don't want the proposal to be approved.
Harris is one of a handful of Browns players yet to report for OTAs to this point. As head coach Kevin Stefanski continually notes, this is still a voluntary portion of the offseason schedule. That word may no longer exist during the offseason.
Lloyd Howell Jr. is currently serving as the Executive Director of the NFL Players Association, taking over for former executive director DeMaurice Smith las tsummer. Meanwhile, Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin recently replaced former Browns center J.C. Tretter as president, speaking on behalf of the players back in March. It will be worth monitoring whether or not any of Harris' peers issue similar public responses to the potential proposal from the unions new leaders.
WIth the NFL pushing to add an18th game to the regular season in the near future, this proposal from the NFLPA would serve as another major change to the NFL calendar.
