Browns Get Discouraging Update for Week 1 vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns face a tough task in their 2025 NFL season opener. They'll begin their campaign in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. With a star-studded, expensive offensive trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, the Bengals are hoping to make a return to the playoffs this year.
However, the Browns may have postseason aspirations of their own, despite the outside perception of this team. Cleveland is still in the midst of a rebuild, but they have some high-quality talent already on the roster. Their defense has been ready to contend for a few years now. It's the offense that needs to catch up.
They have some promising pieces on that side of the ball, too, with Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku just entering their primes while adding young prospects like Harold Fannin Jr. to flesh out their arsenal of weapons. Between 40-year-old Joe Flacco being named the starting quarterback and second-round pick running back Quinshon Judkins remaining unsigned, there are still plenty of holes on the offense, though. Now, they might have a massive one on defense against the Bengals, too.
Myles Garrett missed Thursday's practice
Any optimism for the Cleveland Browns' chances to be competitive in the 2025 NFL season stems from their defense, and the effectiveness of that D largely hinges on the performance of Myles Garrett, the team's perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Any hope Cleveland has to contain the Cincinnati Bengals' explosive offense rides on Garrett repeatedly getting into the backfield and putting pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow before he can find Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins downfield. Now, Garrett's status for the season opener is up in the air.
He was sidelined from Thursday's practice with a hip injury, one that the team has disclosed very little about and threatens his availability for Sunday against Cincinnati. That has ESPN's Tony Rizzo worried about the Browns' prospects in Week 1:
"I still don't know who I'm picking in this game. I was leaning Browns all week. If Myles Garrett ain't right or if he can't go, I will not pick the Browns to win, I'm telling you that right now. He's a game-wrecker. He's a game-wrecker. He's that important to this game... Even if he's dinged and he's not 100 percent, that's huge."
If Cleveland is to upset Cincinnati, Garrett will have to be available and performing at his usual dominant level.