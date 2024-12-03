Where Would The Cleveland Browns Be Drafting After Week 13?
Another week goes by and the Cleveland Browns saw the loss column grow to nine after a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
While the thrilling game saw Jameis Winston throw for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns, it was the 30-year-old's untimely interceptions that ultimately cost the Browns. The silver lining to another loss of course, is that it keeps Cleveland right in the think of obtaining a top 10 pick in next April's NFL Draft.
Based on other results around the league though, the Browns move from their Week 12 positioning in the draft. According to Tankathon's NFL Draft Order Projection, Cleveland holds the No. 8 overall pick as things stand today. That represents the exact same slot the franchise found itself in following a last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Every team currently positioned in front of the Browns in the draft order also lost during Thanksgiving Weekend, which explains their lack of movement following a loss. The Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers all share a 3-9 record with Cleveland, and fall in line as the seventh, sixth and fifth overall picks, respectively. The New England Patriots occupy the fourth spot in the order with one loss more than than cluster of teams because they haven't yet had a bye week.
Meanwhile, the top three picks currently belong to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall, the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1 overall and the New York Giants at No. 3 overall. That trio of teams all hold identical 2-10 records in 2024.
The Browns currently have nine picks at their disposal for the upcoming draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)