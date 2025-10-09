Why Browns still have strong belief in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gave strong praise on Thursday about their top receiving threat in Jerry Jeudy, further strengthening the case that they’ll continue to build around Jeudy now and in the future.
Cleveland has had a tough start to their season in 2025, currently sitting with a 1-4 record. On top of their slow start, this week began with Cleveland trading their former starting quarterback Joe Flacco, cementing their rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The biggest concern has been how Jeudy factors into this conversation, as his start to the 2025 season hasn’t been the most promising compared to other seasons. Through five weeks, Jeudy has had concerning statistics, with 15 catches on 35 targets for only 197 yards and zero touchdowns after a few tough outings against tough teams such as Detroit and Minnesota.
Rees doesn’t seem to believe those numbers necessarily reflect Jeudy as a player or his presence on this Browns team. Rees spoke highly of Jeudy in terms of who he is as a player, praising his drive to succeed and contribute to a Browns offense looking to improve each week.
Rees shared his belief in Jeudy in his press conference on Wednesday, giving his input as to what he sees in Jeudy on a day-to-day basis.
“(We’re) really supportive of the player Jerry is and the way he prepares," Rees said. “He’s going to play well for us”.
Whether it’s on the practice field, in the weight room, or on the field Sunday afternoon, the belief is that Jeudy puts his best foot forward regardless of their current record and works effortlessly to show why he was brought to Cleveland as their top receiving option.
No matter who the quarterback is in Cleveland, the main focus each week should be finding Jeudy in space to allow him to make plays down field, as he features game-breaking speed and explosiveness to turn a 10-yard play into a 30 to 40-yard play. He must be featured every week in their overall offensive game plan even with his disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season.
With Rees's praise on Jeudy, it’s clear that the overall confidence in him as a player is at an all-time high, and their team knows getting him the ball is one of their top priorities if Cleveland hopes to elevate their offense.
The Browns have a few more days to develop a game plan against a tough Steelers defense this Sunday, but the message was clear on Thursday that offensive coordinator Rees has unwavering faith that Jeudy will perform well for them when they call on him to make a play.