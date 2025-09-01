Will Browns' Quinshon Judkins Play Week 1 against Cincinnati Bengals?
The Cleveland Browns answered a lot of questions this offseason. Will they replace Head Coach Kevin Stefanski? No. At least, not yet. Who will start at quarterback? Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco will begin the 2025 NFL season as the Browns' QB1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, who knows?
Have they found their quarterback of the future? Not yet. 2025 rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both had encouraging moments throughout OTAs, training camp, and preseason, but neither is a sure thing to see significant action in the regular season campaign. With Cleveland Owner Jimmy Haslam, General Manager Andrew Berry, and Coach Stefanski all turning up at Ohio State vs. Texas, the door remains wide open for the Browns to spend a top draft pick on another QB prospect next year.
One question that remains wholly unanswered is who will be the Browns' new workhorse running back after they let Nick Chubb walk in free agency. With second-round pick Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State still unsigned and facing suspension, there's no telling which ball-carrier will get the most touches for Cleveland in Week 1, or even beyond that.
Quinshon Judkins expected to report to Browns soon
With Nick Chubb's departure, the runway was cleared for second-round pick Quinshon Judkins to be one of the most productive rookies in the NFL in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, legal issues got in the way, and he remains unsigned, despite all charges against him being dropped.
The league is still conducting its own investigation into the matter, and it could result in a suspension for the former Ohio State Buckeyes star. He missed all of the Cleveland Browns' training camp and preseason due to his legal troubles.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot expects Judkins to join the team as early as this week, though, before they kick off their campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, considering the time he missed and his lack of preparation and experience with the Browns' system, he's unlikely to see any action in Week 1.
Between his likely absence against the Bengals and a probable impending suspension, it could be a while before Judkins actually takes the field for Cleveland. The team could receive an exception that'll prevent him from counting toward the 53-man roster, should they decide they want to add another running back during his furlough.
Judkins is expected to sign with the franchise soon, with negotiations potentially stalling due to the impact his suspension could have on any guaranteed money that would have been included on his rookie contract.