11 College Football Quarterbacks Cleveland Browns Should Be Watching in Week 2

Regardless of what happens this season with the Cleveland Browns and their drama-filled quarterback room, the team will most likely be searching for another quarterback during next year’s NFL Draft, one where they will arrive armed with two first round selections.

Luckily for the Browns, widespread opinion states that 2027 is a good year to need a quarterback, as the upcoming batch of passers seems genuinely talented at the top and deep enough to look for interesting developmental prospects after the first couple of rounds.

Here are 11 draft eligible passers for the 2027 NFL Draft that the Cleveland Browns should be paying attention to, and who they’ll face in Week 2 of the college football season.

Arch Manning, Texas

The biggest game of the week will be played in Austin, where #1 Ohio State will meet #4 Texas. Expect to see a multitude of NFL scouts and execs converging in Austin to catch Manning face one of the best defenses in the land, led by former NFL head coach Matt Patricia. Manning and the Longhorns rolled over Texas State in Week 1, with Manning throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon’s visit to Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday will offer two more highly sought after quarterback prospects, with Moore hogging up most of the attention. He’s coming off a 378-yard three-TD performance over Boise State in a game many feel the Ducks should have won more handily.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

After thrashing Wisconsin to the tune of 41-13 despite modest numbers by Carr -- 239 yards, two touchdowns -- Notre Dame will have a second straight home game, this time against Rice. Carr’s stats should get a decent push against the Owls, a tea, with an over/under expected win total of just 3.5 for the season.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Sayin is the other half of the equation that will be under heavy scrutiny in Austin this weekend. Ohio State’s star quarterback might not be currently projected in the first round, but the Browns need to cover all their bases with this batch, leaving no stone unturned. Since Sayin is well under the prototypical size NFL teams want, a defense like the Longhorns, including edge rusher Colin Simmons, provides a nice benchmark for him, physically. The Buckeyes blew past Ball State in Week 1, with Sayin throwing for 320 yards and three scores, while running in another one.

Darian Mensah, Miami

Miami trounced Stanford, 45-6, with Mensah going off to the tune of 401 yards and five touchdowns. The ‘Canes will now host the Florida A&M Rattlers on Thursday for their home opener, so expect Mensah’s numbers to stay at high altitude.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Like so many teams on this list, the Gamecocks had a picnic to open their season, laying 57 unanswered points on Kent State. Sellers, who threw for 270 with three scores, should be able to pad his stats nicely in Week 2 against the FCS’ Towson.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

A lot of observers are very high on Mestemaker, but the Cowboys passer couldn’t have started the season in worse fashion. Oklahoma State dropped its season opener to Tulsa, 24-10, with Mestemaker throwing for 241 yards with one score and two picks, and now the team is set to welcome the mighty Moore-led Ducks on Saturday.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

The Rebels managed to squeak by Louisville in Week 1, 41-38, with Chambliss putting up 336 yards with three TDs and one INT. Chances are things get easier for Week 2, when they play a second-straight home game, this time against Charlotte, on Saturday.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

LSU looked superb while humbling Clemson by a score of 51-10 at home, but Leavitt didn’t do much to wow anyone, passing for 230 yards with a score and a pick by top prospect Ashton Hampton. His numbers should rebound in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Iamaleava looked genuinely underwhelming in Week 1, mustering just 184 passing yards with an INT in UCLA’s 45-24 win at Cal. Next up is a home game against San Diego State, where the Bruins’ passer should be able to step up his game.

Jayden Maiava, USC

Maivea is already at 635 passing yards and five passing touchdowns with no picks after two games. The Trojans will now face Louisiana, a third straight home game for USC, with Maiava looking to pad those numbers some more before the truly challenging part of the schedule arrives in October.