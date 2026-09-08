What a Week 1 Win Would Change for the Browns

A week one win has been almost as elusive as finding a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns since 1999.

The Todd Monken era has begun and many fans are writing the Browns off for the 2026 season. The Browns are heavy underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into the first game, but what if the Browns can pull off the upset?

Winning week one at the Jaguars could mean more than just a win.

Relief

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, but kept General Manager Andrew Berry to many’s surprise. They hired Monken over established defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Monken did not interview with any other team and was not anticipated by the fans to land the job. The Browns then traded all-time great Myles Garrett and named the contentious Deshaun Watson starting quarterback.

A week one win would relieve fans of a long and frustrating offseason. If the Browns can show they belong and their young talent comes through with little pre-snap penalties, then the fans can see why Monken was offered the job of head coach. If Jared Verse and the defensive line can cause disruption and slow down the Jaguars high-flying offense, then moving on from Garrett might not be as painful. Should the Browns win on Sunday, then it is safe to assume that Watson performed well and it would be a relief for fans to finally see him perform well after four seasons. With a win Berry can prove why he was retained while his counterpart was let go.

The Monken Era Starts With A Bang

Opening day has been indicative of the Browns’ seasons by being sloppy and frustrating. Last season the Browns lost by one point after dropping the ball, throwing interceptions, and missing kicks. If Monken can win his first game, it will be a change of pace in Browns history. A week one win would validate Monken’s offense and show that he can get the most out of the young players. For decades, the Browns have stumbled out of the gate and winning week one under Monken would mark a shift in culture.

“Next Year” is Now

The Browns are loaded with young talent. They are believed to be a year or two away from the young core gelling with a franchise quarterback in order to compete for a deep playoff run. Winning week one would mean that the young players proved why fans are so excited about them. The Jaguars are one of the more difficult opponents on the schedule and if the first and second year players beat them, then there are not many games on the schedule that the Browns should lose. The season outlook would shift from developing to competing, which Browns fans would most certainly embrace.

Beating Baker

The stakes would rise against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are up next after the Jaguars. Baker Mayfield circled this game when the schedule came out. Gone is Stefanski and Garrett, but Berry and ownership ( who traded for Watson, ending Mayfield’s tenure) remains. Monken was the former first- overall-pick’s offensive coordinator with the Browns in 2019, which was a chaotic season. Mayfield has not played against a Watson led team since the trade and he will be fired up going into the matchup. The Browns winning against Mayfield to go to 2-0 would put the enthusiasm sky high before returning to Cleveland for their home opener.

Starting 2-0 for the first time since 1993 would put the city abuzz and quiet any tension with Watson before their first home game. However, before going 2-0, the Browns must start 1-0 against the Jaguars.

So while a win in week one is unlikely, a win could change the trajectory of the season and what this season is all about. Just that one win can provide a sigh of relief for all Browns fans and shift focus on what this team can accomplish. Monken can win himself into Browns fans’ good graces after making a controversial quarterback decision. Week one does not define a season, but a win would mean more than “just a win” and mark a change in culture.